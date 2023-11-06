Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that he does not run a government but a family.



"I don't run a government, I run a family. Children call me uncle, they don't know what a chief minister is. They just know that I am their mama [maternal uncle]," said the CM in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.

Speaking of the state government's 'Ladli Behna' scheme, he said, "When I think of my sisters, I want to make them independent so I thought I should put money directly into their accounts, and I started putting Rs 1,250 directly into my sisters' accounts. 21-year-old girls are being given money, whether they are married or not."

"I will make my sisters a millionaire. Now, our government has been providing money to every woman on a monthly basis. But the amount will increase gradually. I am not joking. This is my vision", he added.

Slamming the Congress party, Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath's model is the model of killing the poor. All the schemes were stopped. The pilgrimage scheme was stopped but now it has been started again, and everyone is being taken by plan also".

"Sometimes I think that the subsidy to farmers should be stopped because sometimes it reaches, sometimes it does not reach. Money should be given directly in their accounts", he said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.