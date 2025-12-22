Monday, December 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Eight core sectors rebound to 1.8% growth in November after October dip

Eight core sectors rebound to 1.8% growth in November after October dip

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that cement, steel, fertilisers and coal registered positive growth, while crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity recorded declines

Eight core sectors grow 1.8% in November after flat October performance

Eight core sectors grow 1.8% in November after flat October performance. (Representational image from Pexels)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s eight core infrastructure sectors recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in November 2025, which marked a rebound after a contraction in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
 
The recovery comes after the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) had declined by 0.1 per cent in October 2025. Notably, the core sectors had recorded a growth of 5.8 per cent in November 2024.
 

What the data shows

 
The ministry added that cement, steel, fertilisers and coal registered positive growth during the month, while crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity recorded declines.
 
 
The eight core industries, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, together account for 40.27 per cent of the weight of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
 

Cumulative growth trend

 
For the period April to November 2025–26, cumulative growth of the core sectors stood at 2.4 per cent, compared with 4.4 per cent in the corresponding period of 2024–25.

Also Read

World Sexual Health Day

Germany, UAE draw Indian students as post-study work steers choices

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Minister shuts misinformation on Aravallis, says SC backs green safeguards

US visa

H-1B visa chaos: Google, Apple warn staff against travel, urge caution

Shahid Mira on kids health

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share small habits that keep their kids healthy

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

ITR refund stuck? Experts warn December 31 delays could block revisions

 

Sector-wise performance in November

 
Coal production increased 2.1 per cent in November 2025, compared to 7.5 per cent growth Y-o-Y. Cumulative coal output during April–November declined 1.4 per cent, compared with 6.4 per cent growth a year earlier.
 
Crude oil output declined 3.2 per cent as against a 2.1 per cent fall a year ago. Cumulative production remained down 1.3 per cent, similar to the contraction recorded in the same period last year.
 
Natural gas production fell 2.5 per cent, versus a 1.9 per cent decline Y-o-Y. Cumulative output contracted 3.0 per cent, compared with 1.1 per cent growth during April–November 2024–25.
 
Petroleum refinery products declined 0.9 per cent, compared to 2.9 per cent growth in November 2024. On a cumulative basis, output rose 0.2 per cent, compared with 2.8 per cent growth in the previous year.
 
Fertilisers recorded a 5.6 per cent increase, compared with 2.0 per cent growth in November 2024. Cumulative fertiliser output rose 1.3 per cent, unchanged from the same period last year.
 
Steel production grew 6.1 per cent, compared with 10.5 per cent growth in November 2024. Cumulative steel output increased 9.7 per cent, compared with 6.7 per cent growth a year earlier.
 
Cement production rose 14.5 per cent, compared with 13.1 per cent growth in November 2024. Cumulative cement output increased 8.2 per cent, compared with 3.1 per cent growth in the corresponding period last year.
 
Electricity generation declined 2.2 per cent, compared with 4.4 per cent growth in November 2024. Cumulative generation fell 0.3 per cent, compared with 5.3 per cent growth a year earlier.

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India at advanced stage of talks on bilateral trade pact with US: Goyal

India, Canada to soon start talks to revive trade pact discussions: Goyal

India, Canada to soon start talks to revive trade pact discussions: Goyal

Piyush Goyal

India will never open up dairy sector: Commerce Minister on New Zealand FTA

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field

India-New Zealand trade deal finalised: Which sectors are set to gain?

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon with Narendra Modi

India seals FTA with New Zealand, gets zero duty access for all exports

Topics : Core Sector Core Sector data Core sectors BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon