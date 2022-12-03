Nadda calls for 'massive' meeting of BJP office bearers on Dec 5-6

-
With campaiging for Gujarat Assembly and Delhi civic polls coming to an end, BJP National President J.P. Nadda has called a "massive" meeting of all national and state level office bearers of the party in the national capital on December 5 and 6 to discuss future elections.
The meeting, party sources say, has been called to discuss the strategy and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2023 assembly elections in several states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the concluding session of the meeting virtually on December 6.
Along with all the national office bearers of the party, in-charge and co-in-charge of all the states, state presidents and state organisation general secretaries of all states have also been called in the meeting.
A senior BJP leader said that information about the achievements of the government will also be shared with the office bearers during the meeting, which will be presided over by Nadda.
The functioning of the organisation will also be reviewed in the meeting.
Considering India's G-20 presidency a major achievement, the party will also outline programmes linked with it to apprise people about the country's "growing global influence under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi".
First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 07:13 IST
