Rejected Trump's invite to come to land of Jagannath: PM Modi in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he declined an invitation from former United States President Donald Trump in favour of visiting the eastern Indian state of Odisha, which he described as the land of Lord Jagannath.
“I humbly rejected the invitation of President Donald Trump to visit the US to come to the land of Lord Jagannath,” PM Modi said, as quoted by PTI.
The Prime Minister’s remarks came during his public address in Odisha, where he is on a visit ahead of upcoming religious and cultural observances related to the Jagannath Yatra.