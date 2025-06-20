Friday, June 20, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rejected Trump's invite to come to land of Jagannath: PM Modi in Odisha

June 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Siwan, Bihar.(Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he declined an invitation from former United States President Donald Trump in favour of visiting the eastern Indian state of Odisha, which he described as the land of Lord Jagannath.
 
“I humbly rejected the invitation of President Donald Trump to visit the US to come to the land of Lord Jagannath,” PM Modi said, as quoted by PTI.
 
The Prime Minister’s remarks came during his public address in Odisha, where he is on a visit ahead of upcoming religious and cultural observances related to the Jagannath Yatra.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

