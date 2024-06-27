Business Standard
CID files charge sheet against ex-CM Yediyurappa in Pocso case

Yediyurappa has denied the charge, and said "people would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me."

The Karnataka High Court had earlier passed orders restraining the CID from arresting Yediyurappa in the case. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

The Crime Investigation Department probing molestation charges against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the special court dealing with POCSO cases.
After the Sadashivanagar police here registered a case of molestation in March this year against the BJP stalwart, the Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan had issued an order transferring it to the CID for further investigation.
The case was registered based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.
 
The 54-year-old woman, who had leveled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital here last month, due to lung cancer.
The CID questioned Yediyurappa for about three hours on June 17 in connection with the case.
The Karnataka High Court had earlier passed orders restraining the CID from arresting Yediyurappa in the case.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

