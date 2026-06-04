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Home / India News / Monsoon reaches Kerala after three day delay, brings relief from heatwave

Monsoon reaches Kerala after three day delay, brings relief from heatwave

Last month, the India Meteorological ‌Department forecast an El Nino-weakened monsoon in 2026 that ‌will bring ​the lowest rainfall ​in 11 years

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, Mumbai Rains

The monsoon is ​essential to India's nearly $4 trillion economy, delivering almost 70 per cent ‌of the rainfall needed to water farms and ​replenish ‌aquifers and reservoirs (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

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Monsoon rains hit the coast of India's ​southernmost state of Kerala on ​Thursday, three days later than ‌usual, the weather office said, offering respite from a gruelling heatwave that had raised power demand to a record high.

The June-September monsoon rains, critical for economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, usually begin to lash ‌Kerala around June 1 before covering the entire country by mid-July, allowing farmers to plant crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans and sugarcane.

The monsoon is ​essential to India's nearly $4 trillion economy, delivering almost 70 per cent ‌of the rainfall needed to water farms and ​replenish ‌aquifers and reservoirs.

 

Last month, the India Meteorological ‌Department forecast an El Nino-weakened monsoon in 2026 that ‌will bring ​the lowest rainfall ​in 11 years, fuelling concerns over crops, food prices and ‌growth.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian monsoon Monsoon Monsoon in India Kerala India Meteorological Department

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

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