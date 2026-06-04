Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / WFI plea against Vinesh Phogat's selection trials order 'infructuous': SC

WFI plea against Vinesh Phogat's selection trials order 'infructuous': SC

Senior advocate DN Goburdhun, appearing for the WFI said that Phogat was allowed to participate in the selection trial but she did not succeed

Vinesh Phogat at Asian Games 2026 trials

On May 29, the top court permitted Phogat to participate in the selection trials to be held on May 30 and 31 for the Asian Games 2026

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the plea of the Wrestling Federation of India against the Delhi High Court order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials has become infructuous in view of subsequent developments.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar, which refused to go into the observations made by the high court, said this court should not be taken as having reiterated the findings and observations made in the order.

The bench said all the issues are left open.

Senior advocate DN Goburdhun, appearing for the WFI said that Phogat was allowed to participate in the selection trial but she did not succeed.

 

"She did not succeed but she created havoc over there," the senior counsel told the bench.

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

SC forms high-powered expert panel to re-examine Aravalli definition

Supreme Court

State-run NHPC's OFS booked 1.6x, HSBC MF launches Long-Short S

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court swears in five new judges, strength increases to 37

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court strength rises to 37 after five new judges sworn in

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court refuses plea to hold NEET-UG re-test in computer-based mode

The bench told him that the issue has now become infructuous.

Goburdhun submitted that there were certain observations made by the high court with regard to decisions of the Federation and terming them "malafide" and "deplorable".

"All these observations will have to go as the matter is pending before the single bench," the senior counsel submitted.

The top court then left the questions open and disposed of the plea as infructuous.

On May 29, the top court permitted Phogat to participate in the selection trials to be held on May 30 and 31 for the Asian Games 2026.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had challenged the Delhi High Court order of May 22 allowing Phogat to participate in the selection trials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MCD Hq, municipal corporation of delhi

Malviya Nagar fire: MCD to start 'sealing' illegal commercial buildings

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi-NCR truck scrappage plan: Can replacing old vehicles clean air?

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Monsoon 'likely' to reach Kerala today; Delhi under yellow alert for storms

Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi rejects 'fugitive' label, says he is 'not running at all'

Fire, Fire accident

3 dead after massive fire erupts at hospital's ICU in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Topics : Supreme Court Wrestling Federation of India Wrestling WFI Vinesh Phogat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPOGold-Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share TargetDelhi yellow AlertJumped Deposit ScamTechnology NewsPersonal Finance