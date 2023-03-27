Most people in India not serious about following road safety rules: Gadkari

Most people in India are not serious about following road safety rules, and unless their mindset and attitude change, it would be difficult to reduce number of road accidents in the country, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

The road, transport and highway minister pointed out that a whopping 5 lakh road accidents take place in the country, in which 1.5 lakh people die every year.

"Jyadatar log road safety ko lekar serious nahi hai. Jab tak logo ka dimag aur mindset nahi badlega, tab tak road accidents kam nahi ho payega (Most people in India are not serious about following road safety rules, and unless their mindset and attitude change, it would be difficult to reduce number of road accidents in the country)," he said.

Gadkari also emphasised on the need of following land discipline by drivers.

He announced that his ministry will soon start conducting digital examination for those applying for driver's licence and later a practical driving test will be conducted.

The minister pointed out that India has the shortage of 22 lakh drivers.

Gadkari said he is in favour of increasing the maximum speed limit on expressways and highways and he has called a meeting of state transport ministers on March 28.

The present maximum speed limit for cars on expressways is 120 kilometre per hour. On national highways, the maximum speed limit is 100 kmph.