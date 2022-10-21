JUST IN
Snap's revenue increased 6% YoY to $1,128 mn in third quarter of 2022
Covishield production stopped in Dec 2021, says Serum Institute's CEO
HPV vaccine prodn delayed due to Covid, to start supply in early 2023: SII
SpiceJet to suspend services in Sikkim due to operational constraints
Walmart-backed PhonePe in talks to raise funds at $12 bn valuation: Report
Infosys allows employees to take up gig work with managers' prior consent
The great Indian unicorn conundrum: High valuations and higher losses
Shriram Transport Finance Q2 net profit rises 38% to Rs 1,067 crore
Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Users can now personalise ad experience with Google My Ad Center
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Snap's revenue increased 6% YoY to $1,128 mn in third quarter of 2022
Business Standard

Air India appoints Henry Donohoe as head of safety, security & quality

Air India has appointed Henry Donohoe as the Head of Safety, Security and Quality from November 7

Topics
Air India | Companies

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Air India

Air India has appointed Henry Donohoe as the Head of Safety, Security and Quality from November 7,.

An Irish national, Donohoe started his career at Aer Lingus in 1978 and became its Chief Pilot before going on to head key departments including Safety, Quality, Flight Operations and Engineering.

Donohoe then spent seven years with Emirates in various safety roles and ultimately as Divisional Senior Vice President Flight Operations and Primary Crisis Director.

Most recently, Donohoe served as Senior Vice President Safety, Security, Compliance & Emergency Response at Norwegian Air.

Hehas a long history on the international safety stage, serving with both the IATA Safety Committee and Flight Safety Foundation Board of Governance.

Speaking on the development, CEO & MD, Air India, Campbell Wilson said: "Even as we pursue our Vihaan.AI ambitions, including the tripling of our fleet, safe and secure operations remain Air India's number-one priority. We are therefore delighted to welcome someone of Henry's experience and calibre to the Air India family, and look forward to his contribution to our Safety, Security and Quality functions."

After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were welcomed back into the Tata Group in January this year.

--IANS

kvm/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.