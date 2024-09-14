MP to ban consumption of meat & liquor in religious towns along Narmada

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the consumption of meat and liquor should not be allowed in religious towns on the banks of the Narmada River and in and around religious places.

The 1312-km long Narmada, which starts from Amarkantak and meets the Gulf of Khambhat, has a length of 1079 km in Madhya Pradesh. There are 21 districts, 68 tehsils and 1126 ghats on the banks of the Narmada. The decision will affect all the areas which are designated as religious places.

Addressing a meeting of the cabinet committee formed to prepare an action plan to ensure the clean and continuous flow of the river Narmada throughout the year, Yadav said on Friday that sewage should not be released in the Narmada River from its origin in Amarkantak to wherever it flows in the state.