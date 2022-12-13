JUST IN
Forest fires destroyed 13,000 hectares of land in Chile this year: Minister
Business Standard

Up to 1,587 forest fires have razed more than 13,000 hectares of land in Chile this year, Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela said

forest fires | Chile | forests

IANS  |  Santiago 

Scientist predict failure to take action may speed up occurences of heat waves, wildfires, and flooding
Representative Image

Up to 1,587 forest fires have razed more than 13,000 hectares of land in Chile this year, Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela said.

While the fires were 9 per cent fewer than those of the last season, they were more dangerous, leading to "40 per cent more damaged hectares", Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

To combat forest fires, the government has invested 82 billion pesos ($94 million) to establish 243 forestry brigades across the country, he said.

Climate change has worsened forest fires in Chile, just as it has in Spain, France and the US, especially the west coast state of California, according to Valenzuela.

Currently, authorities are combating 11 forest fires around the country, eight of which have received a red alert from the National Emergency Office because they are spreading rapidly and threatening nearby homes and communities, he said.

Aircraft equipped with thermal cameras that can detect the location of hot spots are helping monitor blazes and dispatch brigade members, said Pablo Lobos, the head of Forest Fire Protection at the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf).

This year, the government beefed up Conaf's firefighting budget by 30 per cent.

According to data from Conaf, 35 per cent of forest fires were caused intentionally, and some 52 per cent by negligence or accidents.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 14:50 IST

