Three-Tier panchayat system is backbone of development: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday emphasised that the three-tier panchayat is the foundation of a state's development. "Three-tier panchayat is the main pillar or foundation of a state's development. Whenever any schemes from our central or state government are implemented, the Panchayat plays a crucial role. The Panchayat is our main base, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi always stresses its importance," said CM Saha. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CM Saha said this during the oath-taking ceremony of new members of the Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad at Town Hall, Agartala, on Thursday. "I recently visited Delhi to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, where I presented a PowerPoint presentation on the Amar Sarkar web portal, which is based on the Panchayat system. Every Thursday, Panchayat members and officials visit various areas to note down issues, and every Monday, a meeting is held to upload these issues online for resolution within a specific time frame. Panchayats are very important, and we have been praised for this initiative. We have 116 Zila Parishads, 423 Panchayat Samitis, and 6,370 Gram Panchayats, with people depending on the three-tier Panchayat system with great hope. Our government always emphasises transparency, and this will also be reflected in the functioning of the three-tier Panchayat," said Dr Saha.

He also urged all members to work towards ensuring a transparent administration.

"There are many initiatives in the Panchayat focusing on the 'Vocal for Local' campaign to develop all the villages. We must prioritise development. In 2018, the Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar and received around Rs 50 lakh. Kathalia Panchayat Samiti received Rs 25 lakh, Bishalgarh Panchayat Samiti received Rs 25 lakh, and in 2020, Mohanbhog Gram Panchayat received Rs 8 lakh. Even in 2022, we were awarded the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar. We are in a strong position nationally in managing the three-tier Panchayat system. After taking their oaths, the new members will undergo a training programme," he added.

A total of 17 members of the Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad took the oath today.

Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, MLAs Kishore Barman and Mina Rani Sarkar, and others were present at the event. Director of the Panchayat Department, Prasoon Dey, administered the oath of office and secrecy.