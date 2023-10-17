close
National carbon trading system to cover 15% of emissions by 2030: BEE

The market is likely to initially cover heavily polluting industries including steel, cement, paper and pulp, petrochemicals and aluminum, subject to their readiness, said official

The world's CO2 emissions peaked just prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, then in 2020 registered the biggest annual decrease since at least 1965, according to data from BP Plc.

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and David Stringer

India’s national emissions trading system should begin operating within two years and could cover about 15% of the country’s emissions by 2030, according to an official involved in the preparations.
 
The market is likely to initially cover heavily polluting industries including steel, cement, paper and pulp, petrochemicals and aluminum, subject to their readiness, said Abhay Bakre, director general at the state-run Bureau of Energy Efficiency.  
 
India’s power sector, which currently relies on coal for about 70% of electricity generation, may not be included in the system, Bakre said in an interview in New Delhi last week. Decarbonization in that sector is being driven by other mechanisms including renewable purchase obligations for power retailers as well as trading of renewable energy certificates.
 
The compliance market is intended to encourage major industrial polluters to curb their climate footprint and to adopt clean energy technologies, including green hydrogen and carbon capture. India is the world’s third-largest emitter and targeting reaching net zero by 2070. 
 
Emissions trading will build on an existing system run by the bureau, where companies can trade energy savings beyond a prescribed mark, Bakre said.
 
Discussions with industries are also continuing on the potential need to develop a voluntary carbon market, he said.

Topics : Carbon emissions Emission norms energy sector

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

