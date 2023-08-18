Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.50%)
64824.17 -326.85
Nifty (-0.50%)
19268.35 -96.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.23%)
37806.95 -88.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.39%)
5320.75 -20.60
Nifty Bank (0.03%)
43904.05 + 12.70
Heatmap

National Couples Day 2023: History, significance, wishes and quotes

National Couples Day is celebrated every year on August 18 to cherish the love and affection between partners. Read the history, significance of this special day and quotes to share with your partner

a couple live a ‘Tuscany Street’ moment on a set in Faridabad; and a destination pre-wedding shoot in Muscat

National Couples Day 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The world is celebrating National Couples Day today, August 18, 2023. The day is celebrated every year by couples to cherish the love and togetherness among each other. It recognises the unique bond between couples, who are creating memories, and life's precious moments, and sharing the joy and challenges firmly in the path of togetherness.

Two people in love celebrate National Couples Day with joy and enthusiasm all over the country. This day offers a special opportunity for both partners to express their love towards each other and make them feel special.

National Couples Day: History

National Couples Day Day was first celebrated in 2010 when a US company started this trend to promote its product. However, the trends became popular and eventually emerged as a celebration of relationship goals. The event now has become a global event that couples across the world celebrate with full enthusiasm.

National Couples Day: Significance

National Couples Day is a special occasion that honours couples in romantic relationships. This day is dedicated to honouring such couples and encouraging them to spend quality time, share their feelings, strengthen their emotional bond and express their affection.

In a relationship, often couples observe a period when the love among them fades away, and they start sidelining each other and start giving attention to another family member. Although it's important in a relationship to understand each other and share feelings of love and care to keep the spark alive.

How do couples celebrate this special Day?

This is a special day for couples to strengthen their romantic relationship. To celebrate the day, they organise several activities to make the day memorable for each other such as

Also Read

SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here

Couple spends 301 days in jail on suspicion of being Bangladeshi immigrants

ChatGPT can officiate your wedding, US couple finds new use for the chatbot

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 07: Yatharth, TD Power, RIL, BoB, GNFC, Zen Tech

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 10: Rate sensitives, IRCTC, Bata, Force Motors

PM council distances itself from Bibek Debroy's article on new Constitution

Examining recommendations of CAG audit report on AB PM-JAY: Health ministry

NDRF continues search and rescue in Shimla's landslide-hit Summer Hill

Uttarakhand rains: Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life, water enters houses

US court denies 26/11 attacks accused Rana's plea against extradition


  • They plan a date night with each other
  • They go for a movie night
  • Exchange gifts with each other to show their love
  • Write letters to each other expressing their feelings
  • Prepare a meal together at home,
  • Go for a vacation to create memories and many more things

National Couples Day: Wishes

“To the most amazing couple I know, I wish you all the happiness and goodness in your life. Wishing you both a very Happy Couples Day.”

“Some couples are so full of love and respect for each other that they always motivate others to be the same and you are one of those couples. Wishing you a very Happy Couples Day.”

“If there is one couple whom I always look up to then it's you. May you always keep loving each other the way you do. Happy Couples Day.”

“The kind of chemistry and compatibility you both share is truly inspiring. I wish you are always blessed with happiness. Happy Couples Day to you.”
“You two have come a long way. You two have seen many good and happy times together. You two rock when you are together. Happy Couples Day.”

National Couples Day: Quotes

  • "In your smile, I see something more beautiful than the stars." – Beth Revis
  • "In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." – Maya Angelou
  • "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." – Audrey Hepburn
  • "Grow old with me, the best is yet to be." – Robert Browning
  • "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." – Nicholas Sparks

Topics : love Relationship India Today News

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon