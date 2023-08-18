Uttarakhand rains: Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life, water enters houses

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in the Kaluwala area of Dehradun in the early hours of Friday. The rainwater entered the houses and caused waterlogging on the streets, officials said.

According to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), information was received from the Disaster Control Room that incessant rainfall created major waterlogging in the streets and that rainwater has also entered people's homes in Dehradun's Kaluwala area, disrupting daily life.

After receiving the information, a team of SDRF reached the spot and immediately engaged in the work.

"Efforts are being made by the team to make way for drainage of excessive rainwater with the help of JCB. SDRF is constantly trying to help the affected people," added the officials.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh yesterday, the movement of two-wheeler vehicles was stopped on the Ram Jhula Bridge as a precautionary step.

The Pauri administration has banned the movement of two-wheelers on the famous Ram Jhula Bridge due to the rise in waters of the river Ganga, officials said.

Rishikesh was witnessing a flood-like situation and the water level of the river rose above the danger level due to heavy rainfall on Monday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh.

Rishikesh recorded the highest rainfall, across the country, in a span of 24 hours on Monday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showing that it received 42.00 cm of rain during the period.

The Lord Shiva statue near the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in the holy town was partially submerged in the river on Tuesday.

According to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon season while another 37 sustained injuries.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.