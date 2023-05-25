National e-Vidhan Application: What is it and why is it significant?

The ministry said NeVA is one of the 44 mission mode projects under the Digital India Programme of the Union government seeking to make the functioning of all state legislatures paperless by transforming them into “Digital House”.



Till now, 21 state legislatures have signed agreements for the implementation of NeVA and the project has been sanctioned for 17 legislatures and funds have been released to them for its implementation, the ministry added.



Among them, nine legislatures have already become fully digital and are live on the NeVA platform, and are conducting all their business end-to-end in a digital and paperless manner, it said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, on Wednesday, organised a workshop on the NeVA to encourage state legislatures to go paperless and bring transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in the conduct of House business through the use of technology.