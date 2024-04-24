National Panchayati Raj Day 2024: History, importance, Wishes, Quotes

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj in India observes April 24 as National Panchayati Raj Day each year. The 73rd Amendment Act of 1992 was enacted on this day, and in that honour, this day is celebrated every year in India.

India's three-tiered administrative structure is known as the Panchayati Raj system. It is a decentralised formation of governance, where local bodies or Gram Panchayats are empowered through self-governance and independence in decision making.

National Panchayati Raj Day: History

The first National Development Council recommended establishing a grassroots of democratic governance system in the early 1950s. However, the formation remained unofficial until 1993. In 1993, by the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, the Panchayat system came to be implemented in the rural regions to consider improvement to occur at grassroot level.

An effective local administration is required for India to achieve inclusive growth and address issues like climate change and rural-to-urban migration, the importance of the Panchayati Raj has increased recently. Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) are strategically positioned to guarantee fair and feasible development at the local level and answer to local demands.

Panchayati Raj Day: Importance

The Ministry is organizing a National Colloquium on - Governance at the Grassroots after Three Decades of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment - on 24th April, 2024, in New Delhi in relation to the National Panchayati Raj Day.

Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Shri Vivek Bharadwaj and Secretary, Department of Rural Development Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh will inaugurate the National Colloquium in the presence of Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar and other senior officials, the Press Information Bureau stated on their official website.

By giving people in rural areas a place to express themselves and participate in development and empowerment, the Panchayat Raj system had contributed to their upliftment.

National Panchayati Raj Day 2024: Celebration

In 2024, India's National Panchayati Raj Day will not have a specific theme. However, there will be an event to honor the nation's best panchayats with awards. These awards are a means of recognizing these panchayats for their outstanding efforts to improve the lives of rural households.

National Panchayati Raj Day: Quotes

• Through all-round progress & grassroots-level participation, our government is working towards making ‘Gram Uday Se Bharat Uday’ a reality- PM Narendra Modi

• Panchayats are effective ways to fulfil the aspirations of people in rural India. They are playing a vital role in India’s transformation- PM Narendra Modi

• When the panchayat raj is established, public opinion will do what violence can never do- Mahatma Gandhi

• The voice of the people may be said to be God’s voice, the voice of the Panchayat- Mahatma Gandhi.

Happy National Panchayati Raj Day 2024: Wishes and Messages

• It is one of the defining moments for India’s democracy in promoting decentralisation, empowerment and development by establishing Panchayati Raj Institutions. Happy National Panchayati Raj Day 2024!

• Salutation to all those individuals who are working to serve people through Panchayati Raj institutions. Happy National Panchayati Raj Day 2024!

• The establishment of the Panchayati Raj system reminds us of the important role of local governance in the overall development of rural India. Happy National Panchayati Raj Day 2024!

• National Panchayati Raj Day, represents the hardworking individuals who are serving people for rural development. Happy National Panchayati Raj Day 2024!

• Let’s honour one of the significant systems of India. Happy National Panchayati Raj Day 2024!