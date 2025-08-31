Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'Natural disasters testing nation', says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' address

The prime minister hailed the efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and security forces during the rescue operation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed pain and anguish over the devastation caused by landslides and floods triggered by incessant rains, and said natural disasters are testing the country.

In the 125th episode of the "Mann Ki Baat" programme, he also highlighted two major achievements of Jammu and Kashmir amid the devastating natural calamity -- the first day-night cricket match in Pulwama and the 'Khelo India Water Sports Festival' at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

"During this monsoon season, natural disasters are testing the country. In the last few weeks, we have witnessed massive havoc caused by floods and landslides. Homes torn apart, fields submerged, and entire families destroyed.

 

"The relentless surge of water swept away bridges; roads got washed away, and people's lives were in danger. These incidents have saddened every Indian," Modi said in the radio broadcast.

The prime minister hailed the efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and security forces during the rescue operation amid mayhem.

"Wherever there was a crisis, our NDRF-SDRF personnel and other security forces worked day and night to save people. The soldiers also took the help of technology. Efforts were made to speed up relief work with the help of thermal cameras, live detectors, sniffer dogs and drone surveillance.

"During this, relief material was delivered by helicopters, and the injured were airlifted. Armed forces came forward to help in times of disaster. Local people, social workers, doctors, administration -- everyone made every possible effort in this hour of crisis. I heartily thank every such citizen who prioritised humanity in these difficult times," he said.

Modi noted that amid the devastation caused by floods and rains, Jammu and Kashmir has also achieved two very special achievements.

"Not many people noticed these. But you will be happy to know about those achievements. A record number of people gathered in a stadium in Pulwama. Pulwama's first day-night cricket match was played here. Earlier this was impossible, but now my country is changing," he said.

"The second event that caught attention was the country's first 'Khelo India Water Sports Festival' and that too held at Dal Lake in Srinagar. Truly, what a special place to host a festival like this."  Modi said more than 800 athletes from across India participated in it. "Women athletes were not far behind; their participation was nearly equal to that of men. I would like to congratulate all the participants," the prime minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mann Ki Baat Narendra Modi Natural Disasters

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

