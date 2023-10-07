Navy implements appraisal mechanism to enhance promotion evaluation

The Indian Navy on Saturday unveiled the '360 Degree Appraisal Mechanism,' to evaluating officers' suitability for promotion.

The new mechanim is being billed as a "transformative initiative" aiming to promote professional and personal development while fostering a more comprehensive understanding of an officer's leadership abilities, acording to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Under the existing system, senior officers provide periodic Confidential Reports, which follow a traditional "top-down" approach and may not fully capture an officer's influence on subordinates.

In recognition of the need for a more holistic assessment, the Indian Navy has introduced the '360 Degree Appraisal Mechanism,' which incorporates input from peers and subordinates in addition to senior officers' assessments, read the statement.

The new system entails conducting large-scale surveys among identified peers and subordinates for each officer undergoing consideration for promotion.

These surveys cover a wide spectrum of questions, evaluating various aspects such as professional knowledge, leadership qualities, suitability in war or crisis situations, and potential for holding higher ranks, the Navy said.

The collected data will be quantified and subjected to independent analysis by a specially nominated Board of Officers, led by a Flag Officer.

One of the primary objectives of this innovative mechanism is to provide officers with valuable feedback that can guide them in making behavioural changes and improvements in their leadership roles, read the release.

This feedback loop is expected to enhance the overall effectiveness of the Navy's leadership and management.

The adoption of a '360 Degree Appraisal Mechanism' aligns the Indian Navy with international best practices in human resource management and organizational development.

This initiative is part of the Navy's ongoing efforts to maintain its status as a "Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive, and Future-Proof Force", read the release.

This bold move by the Indian Navy underscores its commitment to nurturing and empowering its personnel, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the nation's maritime defence efforts.

The '360 Degree Appraisal Mechanism' is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future leadership landscape within the Indian Navy, it said.