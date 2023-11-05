NCP MP Supriya Sule raises concern on rising air pollution in Mumbai, Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday expressed concerns about the deteriorating air quality in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune.

Sule alleged that the entire triple-engine government has forgotten to serve the state, adding that the situation of air pollution in growing cities is worrisome.

"It's alarming and I'm very concerned about the air pollution in all the growing cities, especially in Delhi, where the schools are shut. In Mumbai and Pune, we can't even see the buildings beyond a point. I'm not against any development, but the way it has to progress, there has to be some scientific method of doing it. I see young children and senior citizens suffering. Even doctors are giving feedback that there is a problem with this air quality. It is very, very worrisome and the government needs to act on it," MP Sule told ANI.

The NCP MP further alleged that there is full "policy paralysis" in Maharashtra.

"The government is to be blamed. What is government? Government is about administration. It is their moral duty. It is not about breaking parties, ED, CBI and Income Tax. Governance is not only about being in power and sitting in a helicopter or a private plane and running to Delhi every 15 days. Leadership and being in power are about serving the nation. And this entire triple-engine sarkar has forgotten to serve the state. There is full policy paralysis in Maharashtra," MP Sule added.

On Sunday, a layer of haze was visible in Mumbai this morning while the air quality was marked in the 'Moderate' category and the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 145, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

However, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'Severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday with a marginal dip in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per (SAFAR-India) data.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has informed that the primary schools in the national capital will remain shut till November 10 in view of the worsening air quality.

Also Read When Shinde was MVA minister he did not remember morality: Supriya Sule Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting NCP's Supriya Sule raises concern over Mumbai's decreasing air quality Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP working presidents Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan Centre for meeting called by Sharad Pawar Stubble burning in Haryana causes spike in Delhi's air pollution: Gopal Rai Nearly 560 cases of stubble burning reported in Ludhiana so far this year Recognise all Marathas as Kunbis under OBC category, activists demand Notice issued to BCCI seeking info on ticket sales for today's WC match Int'l community should enforce immediate ceasefire in Palestine: Priyanka