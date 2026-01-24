Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / NDMC converts community halls near government hospitals into night shelters

NDMC converts community halls near government hospitals into night shelters

Senior NDMC officials reviewed the arrangements on Saturday, following which a dedicated team of officers and staff was set up to oversee daily operations

Delhi

Representative image from Pexels.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

As biting cold prevails across the capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday announced that it has opened its 'barat ghars' (banquet halls) and community halls to shelter relatives and attendants of patients near major government hospitals.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, in a statement, said the step was taken in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court and in coordination with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

He said the facility would remain available till March 15, depending on the availability of community halls.

The shelters are meant primarily for patients and their attendants visiting AIIMS, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital, many of whom are forced to spend nights outdoors during treatment, the statement read.

 

Chahal said barat ghars and community halls without prior bookings were being used, to ensure that scheduled public functions were not disrupted.

"Locations are being chosen carefully so that the general public is not inconvenienced, while those in need get a safe place to sleep," he said.

Senior NDMC officials reviewed the arrangements on Saturday, following which a dedicated team of officers and staff was set up to oversee daily operations. The team is monitoring coordination between agencies, availability of space and basic facilities, and overall functioning of the shelters to ensure that occupants do not face difficulties.

Under the arrangement, the NDMC is providing space, water and electricity, while DUSIB is supplying beds and other essential items.

The NDMC community hall at Kidwai Nagar has already been taken over by DUSIB and is being used as a night shelter for the homeless near the AIIMS and adjoining areas. Authorities said efforts are ongoing to bring people living in the AIIMS subway and nearby areas to the shelter.

The aim, Chahal said, was to protect vulnerable people from the cold and rain and ensure they were not forced to sleep in the open.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

