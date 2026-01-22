Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Naredco budget wishlist: Industry status, hike in home loan interest

Naredco budget wishlist: Industry status, hike in home loan interest

NAREDCO President Parveen Jain said the limit for deduction of interest on home loans should be increased to ₹5 lakh in respect of the self-occupied property from ₹2 lakh currently

branded residence, housing, real estate

branded residence, housing, real estate

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realtors' body Naredco on Thursday demanded that the government in the upcoming budget should enhance the deduction limit for interest on home loans to ₹5 lakh from the current ₹2 lakh, as well as provide industry status to further fuel the growth of the real estate sector.

The association also sought change in the definition of affordable housing and suggested that the homes costing up to ₹75-80 lakh should be treated as affordable as against the price limit of ₹45 lakh..

In a press conference held here, Naredco Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani said the Centre has undertaken various measures to support the real estate sector but there is a need to do more for affordable housing segment.

 

"We need to ensure Housing For All. Housing should get equal importance like any other infrastructure sector," he added.

Hiranandani suggested the government should utilise it own land for development of affordable and mid-income housing.

Also Read

Rapido

Rapido FY25 loss narrows to ₹258 crore; revenue rises 44% to ₹934 crore

Budget

A Budget for India's strategic growth, jobs and global competitivenesspremium

Indian Economy

Neutral policy, predictable rules needed for investment-led growthpremium

Tiny experiments: How to live freely in a goal-obsessed world

Tiny Experiments: How linear careers limit learning and adaptabilitypremium

Air Pollution

Clean air on the go: Can wearable purifiers cut pollution exposure?premium

Naredco President Parveen Jain said the limit for deduction of interest on home loans should be increased to ₹5 lakh in respect of the self-occupied property from ₹2 lakh currently.

He also demanded that the government should promote rental housing by providing the right incentives to real estate developers.

Jain pointed out that the rental yield in the housing segment is very low at 1-3 per cent, making it unviable for the realtors to build rental homes.

He said the government can provide tax incentives and other facilities to realtors to promote rental housing.

Jain said the association has been demanding industry status for the real estate sector for a long time, as this would help in getting cheaper loans for all inputs, including land and other raw materials for construction.

Considering the sector's contribution to India's GDP and employment creation, the Naredco President said it is high time that the government provide industry status to the Indian real estate sector, which is estimated to reach $1 trillion by 2030.

Jain said homes up to ₹80 lakh should be considered as affordable housing. The change in definition would help as the GST on affordable homes is just one per cent, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gig, zepto

Zepto closes gap with Blinkit in quick commerce app installation reachpremium

deeptech, Artificial intelligence, AI

300 exhibitors from 30 nations likely to feature in India-AI expo

Fast fashion retailer H&M, H&M

H&M's sales lead widened in FY25; Uniqlo emerged as breakout storypremium

IndiGo

₹22 cr penalty levied on IndiGo for December chaos: Govt to Delhi HC

airtel bharti airtel

Bharti Airtel unlikely to take legal route for AGR relief, for nowpremium

Topics : Budget 2026 National News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVantara WatchStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026