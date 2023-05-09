close

Civil society groups to hold discussion on new Animal Birth Control rules

In wake of increasing human-canine conflict incidents being reported across the country, a group of civil society groups will come together here to discuss new Animal Birth Control Rules

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Animal vaccine

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
In the wake of increasing human-canine conflict incidents being reported across the country, a group of civil society groups will come together here on Wednesday to discuss new Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules recently notified by the government.

The Centre notified the rules to address the guidelines of the Supreme Court in a writ petition between the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for Elimination of Stray Troubles.

The rules, which provide the guidelines on how to deal with the human and stray dog conflicts without relocating the dogs in an area, also direct municipal corporations to implement the ABC and Anti-Rabies Program jointly.

In spite of these rules, recurring complaints of relocation of dogs and conflicts between dog feeders and RWA members keep surfacing.

A number of civil societies working for the welfare of animals are coming together under India Unites For Animal Rights at the Constitution Club here on Wednesday for an information session on the ABC rules.

Titled 'As Simple As ABC', the session is aimed to promote peaceful co-existence between man and the man's best friend, dog.

The participants will share success stories of ABC from Sikkim, Bhutan and the Netherlands, besides discussing the challenges in the systematic implementation of the programme.

"The ABC Rules recently notified by the government improve upon the existing law and are really an excellent road map forward towards our goal of stabilised, healthy, gentle, friendly dog populations living peacefully among human communities. No fights, no bites, no babies, no rabies. It really is as simple as ABC," Ambika Shukla, Trustee at People For Animals, said.

Terming ABC as the "only scientific, humane solution with lasting impact" on the community street dog population, Geeta Seshamani of Friendicoes-SECA said,"The new ABC rules are very welcome as they are a marked improvement in the sense that they recognise the importance of feeding as a part of the programme."

"Any solution regarding helpless animals dependent on humans must be a humane one always. And when we call them strays, we bring up an ugly connotation that they can be swept away like garbage," she said.

Percival Billimoria, senior advocate and board member of All Creatures Great and Small said the Animal Birth Control has been proven to be the only scientific way to stabilise dog numbers and render them healthy and harmless.

"The government needs to push the programme to ensure its systematic and sensible implementation across the country," he said.

In a recent case, the Bombay High Court had remarked that the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 issued by the Union government puts an obligation on everyone from causing any cruelty and harassment to the animals, as also to those who intend to take care for these animals.

"We intend to sound a word of caution to the members of the managing committee and the other members of the society that to hate stray dogs and/or treat them with cruelty can never be an acceptable approach, from persons of civil society, as an act of cruelty to such animals would be against the Constitutional ethos and the statutory provisions," the court had stated.

animal rights

First Published: May 09 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

