Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of an independent India, passed away in Delhi on May 27, 1964. Whether as a lawmaker, administrator, freedom fighter, or even as a writer, Nehru excelled at everything he pursued throughout his life, leaving behind a gigantic legacy that is cherished and celebrated to this day.

He was the Prime Minister of India from 1947 to 1964. One of the most famous politicians of India, Nehru was homeschooled till the age of 15 by different English governesses and teachers. Later, he travelled to another country to pursue his higher studies.

His own works, like The Discovery of India and Glimpses of World History exhibit his phenomenal depth of information and critical thinking. He regularly referred to literary masterpieces, historical events and scientific theories in his remarks.

Nehru's 60th Death Anniversary 2024: Inspiring quotes by India's First PM

• “A language is something infinitely greater than grammar and philology. It is the poetic testament of the genius of a race and culture and the living embodiment of the thoughts and fancies that have moulded them.”

• “Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit.”

• “Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objectives and principles.”

• “It is only too easy to make suggestions and later try to escape the consequences of what we say.”

• “India has known the innocence and insouciance of childhood, the passion and abandon of youth, and the ripe wisdom of maturity that comes from long experience of pain and pleasure; and over and over again she has renewed her childhood and youth and age.”

• “What mysterious thing is I do not know. I do not call it God because God has come to mean much that I do not believe in. I find myself incapable of thinking of a deity or of any unknown supreme power in anthropomorphic terms, and the fact that many people think so is continually a source of surprise to me. Any idea of a personal God seems very odd to me.”

• “Without that passion and urge, there is a gradual oozing out of hope and vitality, a settling down on lower levels of existence, a slow merging into non-existence. We become prisoners of the past and some part of its immobility sticks to us.”

• “There is no end to the adventures that we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”

• “But the ideal is terribly difficult to grasp or to hold.”

• “Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”