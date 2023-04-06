close

Netherland's firm keen to invest in Punjab's renewable energy sectors



IANS Chandigarh
Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
The Netherlands-based firm NexusNovus' Managing Director Rutger De Brujin on Thursday called on Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora and discussed end-to-end solutions for infrastructure needs in the waste, water and renewable energy sectors.

Arora said the government is committed to create a sustainable future for generations to come and it has not been leaving any stone unturned to make Punjab the leading state in production and utilisation of renewable energy.

Inviting the NexusNovus to invest in Punjab, the minister informed that Punjab is predominantly an agrarian state and over 20 million tonne paddy straw is being produced every year.

The state has huge potential for agriculture residue-based compressed biogas (CBG) projects.

Asia's largest paddy straw and other agro-residue based CBG project of the total capacity of 33.23 ton CBG daily has been operationalised in Sangrur district and 42 additional CBG plants have been allotted by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA).

Four more projects with total capacity 52.25 TPD are likely to get operational in the next four-five months, he added.

Showing keen interest to invest in Punjab, Brujin apprised the minister that the firm has already set up an integrated solid-based management centre at the Kempegowda International Airport.

At present, the plant has been receiving about 20-25 TPD of waste, which is expected to touch about 60 tons in coming months.

The waste is being picked by e-vehicles and then mechanically sorted into recyclable and organic based. Organics are being used to produce biogas, while non-degradable material is being recycled.

He claimed that no waste is being sent to the landfills and they are working with the mission to decarbonise the world through sustainable and innovative energy projects.

Topics : Netherlands | Punjab | clean energy

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

