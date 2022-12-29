Medical techs like iris scanning, DNA profiling ignites fears, says report

The inclusion of modern medicine tools like DNA profiling and iris scanning at mass levels in has given rise to fears of using these tools to further promote the country's inhuman international business of forcibly harvested human organs, according to a report in Tibet Press

The report says that: " is running two special demographic profiling campaigns these days which have attracted opposition from the human rights groups and political leaders of Europe and USA. One campaign is about mass scanning irises of people in the Qinghai province and the other is about mass blood sampling of Tibetan people for their DNA profiling."

Chinese authorities have since 2016 been conducting mass DNA collection programs in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), according to Human Rights Watch, a prominent action group. The program has already covered a third of the Tibetan population which includes children too.

China's business of human organ harvesting is based on databases of DNA and blood profiles obtained from people living in official and undeclared jails of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Because of the quick availability of human organs like kidneys, livers, cornea, pancreas, spleen, lungs and hearts, China has emerged as the world's biggest centre for organ transplants. The organs are available at a much lower price compared to other countries.

"In a recently held international webinar on "Forcibly Harvesting of Human Organs in China" by the Centre for Himalayan Asia Studies and Engagement of New Delhi, Dr Enver Tohti Bughda, an exiled doctor of Uygur origin testified and gave gory details of how a nationwide databank of Blood and DNA profile of prisoners is used to provide perfectly matching organs to patients from rich western and Gulf countries on an as short notice as four hours," reported Tibet Press.

"While patients needing liver or kidney transplant may have to wait for months or years and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in a country like America, there are Chinese hospitals who offer a matching organ within four hours of admission and for only a few thousand dollars," Bughda said, as quoted by Tibet Press.

Amid increasing accusations of human rights violations against China, scientists and practitioners have expressed concern about Beijing's practice of collecting DNA data.

A Toronto-based think tank stated that a boycott of Chinese institutions has been proposed by organizers of the World Summit on Combating and Preventing Forced Organ Harvesting.

According to a report in the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), "There were calls from the community to reject article submissions in scientific journals from China due to the country's appalling record of human rights abuses. Engagement with scientists from China, in cases associated with the analysis of genetic data mostly in the context of identification and surveillance, has led to protests among experts and bioscience professors.

