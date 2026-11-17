India’s next phase of governance should not focus on the quantity of programmes but on the quality of delivery for each citizen, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra told officials on Tuesday.

“For the citizens, the government is one. The next phase of our governance must therefore be measured less by the number of programmes we administer and more by the experience of the citizen who comes before any one of us, because every officer at every counter and on every file represents that one government,” Mishra said at the National Workshop on “Leadership as Mission” here.

The event, organised by India’s apex policy think tank Niti Aayog, marks the start of a series of workshops to draw on the learnings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years as head of government.

“Every mission is judged at the point where the state meets its citizens. What citizens expect from us is very simple – they expect to be heard, to receive a decision in real-time, and to be treated with dignity whatever their circumstances. They should not be made to return again and again for the same work nor be left to find their own way between departments,” Mishra said.

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairperson Ashok Kumar Lahiri outlined India’s journey from the 1971 “Garibi Hatao” programme under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision of the present government.

“Unlike Gareebi Hatao, which many claim was more of a political slogan, Viksit Bharat is a programme for systematic target driven economic transformation,” Ashok Kumar Lahiri, vice-chairperson of Niti Aayog, said.

He explained that Viksit Bharat@2047 aims for a GDP of $30 trillion-$40 trillion and a per capita income of $15,000-$18,000, crossing the World Bank's high-income threshold. “It requires a sustained GDP growth rate of 7-10 per cent,” he added.

The vision, the document for which is yet to be released, aims to build state-of-the-art digital public infrastructure to go beyond basic financial inclusion towards livelihood-led productivity, decentralised credit access, AI integration and MSME market expansion, 100 per cent literacy, net-zero carbon emissions and a life expectancy of 80 years.

Lahiri also said that individual stakeholders needed to take leadership seriously at their own levels.

“Do we want to continue our day-to-day activities because we need to earn a living or get elevated to the next higher level or do we have a mission that motivates us? All of us have important roles to play at different levels, and unless we take our leadership roles seriously, the implementation of projects and schemes and delivery of services to the last mile will remain less than satisfactory.”

Moreover, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan also told civil servants that review meetings needed to focus more on outcomes than expenditure, as the emphasis trickles down to the district level and officials begin to seek outcome data.

He also said that problems in schemes and government programmes could be identified and addressed best at an early stage, and junior officials who raised problems should not be discouraged.

Somanathan also pushed for a culture of proper justification and respect for due process, and for not seeing the “file” as a burden, as it allows schemes to continue with the same sense of purpose even after the officials responsible for their introduction have been transferred.