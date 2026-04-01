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NHAI builds 5,313 km highways, beats FY26 construction target by 15%

NHAI constructed 5,313 km of highways in FY26, surpassing its target by 15 per cent, while capital expenditure crossed ₹2.44 trillion

highways

The authority also spent over ₹2.44 trillion in the financial year on capital expenditure. (Image: Bloomberg)

Dhruvaksh Saha
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 9:44 PM IST

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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constructed 5,313 kilometres of highways in 2025–26 (FY26), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.
 
The construction achieved is 15 per cent higher than the authority’s target of 4,640 kilometres for the financial year, it said.
 
The authority also spent over ₹2.44 trillion in the financial year on capital expenditure.
 
“The capital expenditure for the financial year is about 2.5 per cent higher than the government budgetary support of ₹2,38,384 crore for the year. The differential amount of ₹5,978 crore has been met through NHAI’s own resources,” the ministry said.
 
 

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Topics : NHAI Highways Road infrastructure

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 9:44 PM IST

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