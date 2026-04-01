FCRA amendment bill unlikely to be taken up in Lok Sabha amid protests

A bill to amend the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) is unlikely to come up before the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget session for consideration amid opposition's concerns over some of its provisions, sources said on Wednesday.

In the Lok Sabha, the FCRA (Amendment) Bill was listed for consideration and passage. But as soon as the Question Hour began at 11 am, opposition members, mainly from Kerala, started raising slogans against the provisions of the Bill.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Bill, introduced in the House last month, seeks to protect national security and interest and asserted that it was not aimed against any religion or organisation.

It was aimed at preventing misuse of foreign contributions, Rijiju said to placate the opposition.

The minister accused the Congress and Left parties of misleading people of Kerala, the state which faces assembly polls on April 9.

He said that though the Bill had been listed in Wednesday's official agenda for the Lok Sabha, it was not being taken up for discussion on the day.

"I had told the Congress party yesterday that since the Bill has been introduced, it has been listed for consideration and passage for Wednesday. But, today the FCRA (Amendment) Bill is not being taken up for discussion," Rijiju said.

As opposition members trooped to the Well of the House, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Introduced on March 25, the Bill seeks to significantly tighten its oversight of foreign-funded organisations, proposing the creation of a powerful new authority to seize and manage the assets of non-profits that lose their licence.

The draft law entails a comprehensive statutory framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and assets through a 'designated authority', including provisional and permanent vesting.

At present, approximately 16,000 associations are registered under the FCRA and receive around ₹22,000 crore annually, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.

"Over the period, certain operational and legal gaps have been identified, particularly in relation to the management of foreign contributions and assets created therefrom in cases where registration is cancelled, surrendered or otherwise ceases," it said.

The Bill provides for timelines for receipt and utilisation under prior permission, regulates dealing with assets during suspension of registration, provides for cessation of certificate upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal; rationalises penalties and introduces prior approval of the central government for initiation of investigation.

The Budget session is likely to end on Thursday amid indications that two or three more sittings could be held later this month.