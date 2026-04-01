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Home / India News / Explosion outside Punjab BJP's office in Chandigarh, no casualties

Explosion outside Punjab BJP's office in Chandigarh, no casualties

Sounds of the explosion were heard around 5 pm, said head of the state BJP's media cell Vineet Joshi. A scooter parked outside the building in Sector 37 was damaged

starship explosion

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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An explosion outside the office of the Punjab BJP office here on Wednesday evening led to panic and police cordoning the area. There were no reports of any casualties.

Sounds of the explosion were heard around 5 pm, said head of the state BJP's media cell Vineet Joshi. A scooter parked outside the building in Sector 37 was damaged.

Senior police officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardip Kaur, as well as a team of the Central Forensic Laboratory rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

"We heard the sound of the explosion. How did it take place? We could see some signs on the boundary wall. Only police can provide details," Joshi told reporters.

 

"It is a matter of concern if a blast took place outside the party office," he added.

There was little clarity on what had happened. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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