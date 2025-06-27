Friday, June 27, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka HC quashes case against Bommai for remarks against Waqf board

Karnataka HC quashes case against Bommai for remarks against Waqf board

Basavaraj Bommai was accused of promoting enmity between religious groups after he accused Waqf authorities of land encroachment

Basavaraj Bommai, Basavaraj, Bommai

The court in its order further clarified that the ruling would only apply to Bommai and not others who have been accused in the case | (File Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed two hate speech cases filed against former Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
 
Bommai was accused of promoting enmity between religious groups after he accused Waqf authorities of land encroachment.
 
“If a stone is thrown in Savanur, wherever it falls, it is Waqf land,” Bommai had said in November 2024. Bommai made these alleged remarks during a BJP rally to condemn the Waqf Board and Siddaramaih-led government for allegedly grabbing the properties of farmers and temples.
 

Court says complaint vague, quashes proceedings against Bommai

 
Following his remarks, Bommai was booked under Section 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS). Terming the criminal complaints frivolous and vindictive, Bommai filed two petitions and challenged the complaint.
 
 
Justice SR Krishna Kumar, while hearing the case, noted, "In light of the vague, bald, omnibus, laconic allegations made in the impugned complaint, coupled with principles stated by the apex court and this court.. I am of the view that the continuation of the impugned proceedings would amount to abuse of process of law.. allowed, quashed."

Also Read

WhatsApp

Wife's WhatsApp chats can be used as evidence in divorce: MP High Court

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

Cash discovery row: Govt wants to control judges' appointments, says Sibal

gavel law cases

Bike taxi drivers in Bengaluru plead for relief as Karnataka ban begins

Rapido News

Rapido halts bike taxi services in Karnataka after high court order

gavel law cases

K'taka HC refuses to stay order suspending bike, taxi services from June 16

 
The court in its order further clarified that the ruling would only apply to Bommai and not others who have been accused in the case. 
 

Waqf Bill 2025

 
In the early hours of April 3, 2025, Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 after a 12-hour-long debate on it. While leaders of the Opposition parties accused the Centre of interfering in the religious affairs of Muslims, the latter defended themselves by denying all the allegations. 
 
The Waqf Amendment Bill aims to bring reforms to the management of Waqf properties in India. The Bill was passed with a 288 majority in the Lok Sabha and was passed in the Rajya Sabha on April 4, 2025. The bill received 128 votes in favour and 95 against and now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to make it a law.
 
Earlier this month, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Centre is working to make the Central Waqf Council more robust and responsive in its service to the community. 

More From This Section

MP CM Convoy, car tow

WATCH: 19 vehicles in MP CM's convoy towed after water filled in fuel tanks

NCW, NCW logo

NCW seeks swift probe into Kolkata college student's gang-rape case

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news updates: After SC rap over delay in release from jail, UP pays compensation to accused

jsk poster

Malayalam film industry personalities to stage protest before CBFC office

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

Andhra HC grants interim relief to Jagan Reddy in convoy death case

Topics : Basavaraj Somappa Bommai High Court Waqf Board BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon