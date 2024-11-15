Business Standard
Home / India News / NIA chargesheets key accused involved in trafficking arms to Manipur

NIA chargesheets key accused involved in trafficking arms to Manipur

Solomona was found in possession of prohibited arms and ammunition without licence, NIA said

Weapons,Arms,Gun

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused involved in the supply of illegal arms and ammunition to Manipur and other states across the country, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The chargesheet was filed against Solomona alias Hminga alias Lalmithanga, a resident of Mizoram, before the NIA special court here on Thursday, it said.

The NIA filed a case against Lalngaihawma, Lalmuanawma and others on December 26 last year, based on inputs that some Mizoram-based entities were part of a syndicate involved in trafficking of arms, ammunition, explosive etc., in the northeastern region of the country, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

 

Investigations had revealed that Solomona, along with Lalngaihawma, Lalmuanawma and others, was involved in the criminal conspiracy of procurement and supply of arms, ammunition and explosive material to Myanmar, and from there to Manipur, for use in violent disruptive activities aimed at promoting enmity among different groups, the statement said.

Solomona was found in possession of prohibited arms and ammunition without licence, it said.

He was also engaged in raising funds in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy and had purchased arms and ammunition for supplying the same for use in unlawful and terror activities in the northeastern states, as per the NIA findings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

NIA investigating 6 cases against designated terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala's key aide from Delhi airport

Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia'

Antilia bomb scare: Accused seeks to withdraw confession statement

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA searches former MLC Manorma Devi's premises in Gaya over Maoist links

NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

Topics : NIA Manipur global arms trade ammunition manufacture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon