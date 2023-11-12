Sensex (0.11%)
NIA files charge-sheet in cross-border arms smuggling case in Punjab

The charge-sheet against Malkit Singh alias "Pistol" was filed in the NIA special court in Mohali in Punjab, a spokesperson of the federal agency said

National Investigation Agency NIA

On August 8, the NIA re-registered the case under various sections of the Arms Act, the Aircraft Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesperson said | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge-sheet against a man in a case linked to cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition by drones in the border areas of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, an official said on Sunday.
The charge-sheet against Malkit Singh alias "Pistol" was filed in the NIA special court in Mohali in Punjab, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.
The case was initially registered at the Dera Baba Nanak police station in Batala on March 24 following the seizure of firearms and ammunition, including five Austria-made pistols, 10 magazines and 91 live cartridges, by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from a cremation ground at Bhagtana-Boharwala village.
On August 8, the NIA re-registered the case under various sections of the Arms Act, the Aircraft Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesperson said.
The official said investigations revealed connections between members of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and individuals based in Pakistan.
"The accused identified in this terror network include Malkit Singh, Taranjot Singh alias 'Tanna' and Gurjit Singh alias 'Paa'. In addition, it was found that these operatives were in direct communication with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, Rehmat Ali alias 'Miyan', Pakistan-based KLF and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode alias 'Babaji' and Ranjot Singh Rana," the spokesperson said.
The official said both the KLF and the ISYF were banned by the government in response to their orchestrated armed attacks on law enforcement personnel as well as for criminal intimidation, murder, extortion, fund-raising for terrorist activities and instilling terror among people, in furtherance of their violent campaign advocating the "secession of Punjab".

Topics : National Investigation Agency NIA Punjab Smuggling

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

