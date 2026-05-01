Nitin Gadkari launches India's first barrier-less toll system in Gujarat

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced the launch of India's first Multi-Lane Free Flow barrier-less tolling system at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat-Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat, marking a big shift in highway tolling.

Gadkari, in a social media post on X, said the state-of-the-art system enables seamless toll collection without requiring vehicles to stop, using advanced technologies such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and FASTag.

The highways minister noted that the introduction of Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) marks a major milestone in the digitisation of India's tolling ecosystem and the modernisation of National Highway infrastructure in line with global standards.

The system is expected to significantly reduce travel time, decongest highways, improve fuel efficiency, lower vehicular emissions, and minimise human intervention in toll operations, he added.

Gadkari stated that barrier-less tolling will enhance 'ease of living' for citizens and promote 'ease of doing business' by enabling faster, more efficient movement of goods and logistics across the country.

He further emphasised that this initiative reflects the government's continued commitment to building world-class, technology-driven National Highway infrastructure that is efficient, transparent, and commuter-friendly.

Recently, Gadkari had said barrier-free tolling would be implemented on several NHs across the country from December.

The new system facilitates barrier-free tolling using integrated technologies, including Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) with AI analytics and RFID-based Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag).