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NHAI asks banks to validate vehicle numbers on FASTag: Here's how to check

NHAI has asked banks to verify vehicle numbers linked to FASTags after mismatch complaints. Here's how you can check if your VRN is correctly linked to your FASTag

Fastag

NHAI has directed banks to blacklist FASTags linked to incorrect or invalid VRNs. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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To improve data accuracy in the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked all FASTag-issuing banks to immediately verify vehicle registration numbers (VRNs) linked to FASTags.
 
The move follows complaints that the registration number captured by FASTag readers often does not match the number displayed on vehicle plates.
 

Why has NHAI ordered FASTag verification?

 
The directive follows multiple complaints of mismatches between FASTag data and actual vehicle registration numbers. Such discrepancies can weaken enforcement systems, lead to toll evasion and cause a loss of government revenue.
 
NHAI has warned that these issues may also attract penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
 
 

What action will be taken on mismatches?

 
NHAI has directed banks to blacklist FASTags linked to incorrect or invalid VRNs.

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This means affected users may face disruptions in toll payments until their details are corrected.
 

Why are there so many mismatches?

 
A large number of discrepancies are linked to FASTags issued before integration with the VAHAN database.
 
At that time, verification systems were limited and relied more on manual processes, which led to errors in vehicle identification records.
 

Why is accurate VRN data important now?

 
NHAI said the correct mapping of VRNs is crucial, especially with upcoming tolling systems like multi-lane free flow (MLFF).
 
Under this system:
• Vehicles will not need to stop at toll plazas
• Enforcement will rely on digital tracking
• E-notices will be sent to violators
 
All of this depends on accurate and verified vehicle data.   
 

What should FASTag users do?

 
FASTag users across India are being advised to verify their vehicle registration details to avoid blacklisting or penalties.
 

How to check if your VRN is linked to FASTag?

 
Method 1: Using official FASTag portal (NPCI)
• Visit the National Payments Corporation of India FASTag portal
• Click on 'Check FASTag Status' or 'NETC FASTag status'
• Enter your vehicle registration number (VRN)
• Complete captcha verification
• Click Search/Submit
 
• You will see:
FASTag status (active/inactive/blacklisted)
Issuing bank details
 
Method 2: Through MyFASTag App
• Download or open the MyFASTag app (Android/iOS)
• Log in or continue as guest
• Select 'Check FASTag Status'
• Enter your vehicle number
• View FASTag details
 
Method 3: Via issuing bank website
• Visit your bank’s FASTag page (such as HDFC, ICICI, SBI)
• Use the 'Know your FASTag/status' option
• Enter vehicle or mobile number
• Check details
 

What is NHAI’s larger objective?

 
NHAI said the verification drive is part of efforts to improve transparency, compliance and efficiency in the ETC system.
 
By fixing data errors and preventing misuse, the authority aims to ensure smoother toll operations and a better experience for highway users across India.

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Topics : FASTag NHAI toll collection National Highways Authority of India BS Web Reports Explained

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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