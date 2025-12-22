Monday, December 22, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / No cough syrup deaths in UP, action to be taken under NDPS Act: Adityanath

No cough syrup deaths in UP, action to be taken under NDPS Act: Adityanath

The chief minister said 'there is not a single case of death due to fake drugs reported in Uttar Pradesh till date,' and added that enforcement agencies remain vigilant

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Replying to the issue raised by the opposition as soon as the House proceedings began, Adityanath said the matter appeared to be politically motivated (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday strongly rebutted allegations by Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey over "deaths" due to consumption of fake medicines and codeine syrup, asserting in the Assembly that no such case has come to the notice of the state government so far.

He said that cases related to illegal diversion of the syrup were being pursued under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the state government had successfully defended its stand in court.

Replying to the issue raised by the opposition as soon as the House proceedings began, Adityanath said the matter appeared to be politically motivated.

 

"When an issue is raised unnecessarily, one is reminded of the saying 'Chor ke dadhi me tinka' (a guilty person feels the prick of straw in his beard)," he remarked.

The chief minister said "there is not a single case of death due to fake drugs reported in Uttar Pradesh till date," and added that enforcement agencies remain vigilant.

"From time to time, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) conducts raids and takes strict action against erring firms," he said.

On codeine cough syrup, Adityanath categorically said, "There has been no death in Uttar Pradesh due to codeine syrup."  "Cases related to illegal diversion of the syrup were being pursued under the NDPS Act and the state government had successfully defended its stand in court," the chief minister said.

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

