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Home / India News / No LPG shortage, don't panic or crowd agencies: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

No LPG shortage, don't panic or crowd agencies: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

The average delivery time for domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi has now been reduced to four days, ensuring timely, reliable doorstep service for consumers, she said

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that there is no shortage of domestic or commercial LPG in the national capital and urged Delhiites "not to panic".

She exhorted people not to crowd gas agencies and LPG centres.

"Avoid visiting LPG godowns. The administration is making efforts to ensure an uninterrupted LPG supply to people. Strict action will be taken against violators," Gupta said.

Sharing the latest government data, the chief minister said on April 3, over 1,11,504 bookings were recorded, while three oil marketing companies delivered 1,26,379 cylinders, clearing pending backlogs.

The average delivery time for domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi has now been reduced to four days, ensuring timely, reliable doorstep service for consumers, she said.

 

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Officials from the Delhi Government's Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs said supplies have exceeded demand in recent days.

The chief minister said the Delhi Police raided 22 locations across the city to bust rackets, registering one FIR at the North Rohini Police Station, where six illegally stored cylinders were found.

A control room with a dedicated number (011-23379836) has been set up, and complaints are being closely monitored to check black marketing and hoarding, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rekha Gupta lpg crisis Delhi government

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 9:41 PM IST

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