No need to panic as J'khand still unaffected by HMPV cases: Health minister

No need to panic as J'khand still unaffected by HMPV cases: Health minister

Ansari said he is closely monitoring the situation

Ansari said they were waiting for the Centre's guidelines on the prevention of infection | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday said the state has been unaffected by the human metapneumovirus infection, and there is no need to panic over the detection of such cases in other parts of the country.

Ansari said he is closely monitoring the situation.

The infection of HMPV has been reported in parts of the country but there is no impact in Jharkhand. I have been closely monitoring the situation. There is no need to panic as no cases of the HMPV infection have so far been reported in the state, Ansari told reporters at Congress headquarters here.

Human metapneumovirus is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. 

 
The infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most cases recover on their own, according to doctors.

The Centre has advised states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses, including ILI and SARI, and spread awareness about the prevention of transmission of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) after five cases were detected in India.

Ansari said they were waiting for the Centre's guidelines on the prevention of infection.

I have asked the health secretary to hold a discussion with all civil surgeons and issue a guideline so that they could follow, he said.

The minister said Jharkhand is on alert mode and it has all the required resources to deal with any situation.

He also asked the civil surgeons to ensure the availability of doctors, beds and medicines in hospitals.

"I have instructed officials to ensure that cases of severe acute respiratory illness are examined in the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory," Ansari said in an advisory.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also issued a health advisory on Tuesday.

HMPV is a common respiratory virus, which has symptoms similar to Covid-19 and prevention of infection is the same as that of Covid, it stated.

It suggested special precautions for children, people above 60 years of age and those with weak immunity.



First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

