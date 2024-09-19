Business Standard
Northern Railway cancels, diverts 29 trains after freight train derailment

On September 18, 25 coal-loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Vrindavan Road Station blocking three rail lines, leaving just one line available on this route

Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

The Northern Railway has cancelled three and changed the routes of 26 express and mail trains originating from various stations in Delhi due to the derailment of a freight train near Vrindavan Road Station between Palwal-Mathura section in Uttar Pradesh.
Releasing a list of diverted and cancelled trains, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, CPRO, NR said that due to derailment of train between Vrindaban Road - Ajhai Station on Mathura Jn - Palwal Section of Agra Division over NCR several trains will remain temporarily cancelled or diverted.
Some of the prominent trains whose routes have been diverted are New Delhi-Hyderabad, New Delhi-Tambaram, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Bandra Terminus, Amritsar Jn-Mumbai Bandra Terminus, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai CSM Terminus and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur among others.
 
On September 18, 25 coal-loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Vrindavan Road Station blocking three rail lines and, according to Railways, only one line is available for rail traffic at this route at the moment.
The railway officials said that efforts are on to clear the other lines as early as possible.
The Northern Railways has advised passengers travelling in trains scheduled to run on the concerned route to check the running status as well as their routes before their journey to avoid any inconvenience.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

