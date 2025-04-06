Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Notices issued to 300 for protesting against Waqf act in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Notices issued to 300 for protesting against Waqf act in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The notices were issued by City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap based on the police report, asking the protesters to furnish a bond of Rs 2 lakh each after appearing before court on April 16

Press Trust of India Muzaffarnagar (UP)
Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Authorities here have issued notices to 300 people for protesting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, by wearing black badges during Friday prayers in mosques and asked them to furnish bonds of Rs 2 lakh each, a police official said on Sunday.

The figure stood at 24 till Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said notices were served to 300 people after identifying them through CCTV footage.

Efforts are on to identify more people, according to police. 

Prajapat told reporters on Saturday that notices had been issued against 24 people.

 

The notices were issued by City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap based on the police report, asking the protesters to furnish a bond of Rs 2 lakh each after appearing before court on April 16.

Those who have been served notices wore black badges on their arms during Friday prayers at different mosques here on March 28 to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, according to police.

Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill early Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The discussion witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" as well as "unconstitutional", while the government said the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Waqf Board Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

