Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NRC real intent behind special voter roll revision, alleges Mamata Banerjee

NRC real intent behind special voter roll revision, alleges Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said the Constitution is the backbone of the nation, masterfully weaving together the diversity of India's cultures, languages, and communities

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Banerjee also paid her tributes to the members of the Constituent Assembly from Bengal, who "played a crucial role in shaping the Constitution" (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed NRC was the real intent behind the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar at Red Road on the occasion of Constitution Day, Banerjee said the citizenship of people is being questioned after so many years of Independence.

In a post on X earlier in the day, she said that when democracy is at stake, secularism is in an "endangered situation", and federalism is "being bulldozed", people must protect the valuable guidance that the Constitution provides.

Banerjee said the Constitution is the backbone of the nation, masterfully weaving together the diversity of India's cultures, languages, and communities.

 

"Today, on this Constitution Day, I pay my deepest respect and tribute to the great Constitution that we have, to the great document that binds us in India. I also pay my tribute today to the visionary framers of our Constitution, especially Dr BR Ambedkar, its principal architect," she said in a post on X.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

TMC challenges EC over delegation cap amid voter roll revision row

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata questions SIR in BJP states, warns Centre over voter deletions

Chandrima Bhattacharya

Bengal govt to allocate 1.6 mn houses under state scheme by 2026 mid-Jan

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

TMC accuses Election Commission of bias, links SIR to multiple deaths

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata Banerjee to hold SIR protest rally in West Bengal's Matua heartland

Banerjee also paid her tributes to the members of the Constituent Assembly from Bengal, who "played a crucial role in shaping the Constitution".

"I believe, our Constitution is the backbone of our nation that masterfully weaves together the immense diversity of our cultures, languages, and communities into an integrated, federal whole. On this sacred day, we re-affirm our commitment to the core democratic values enshrined in our Constitution and commit to vigilantly safeguard the sacred principles that define and sustain us as a nation," she said.

"Now, when democracy is at stake, when secularism is in an endangered situation, when federalism is being bulldozed, at this critical time, we must protect the valuable guidance that our Constitution provides," she added.

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas commemorates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. The government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

63K challans for drunk driving issued in Haryana this year, 25K in Gurugram

Court seeks CBI reply on Rabri Devi's plea to transfer IRCTC scam trial

Court seeks CBI reply on Rabri Devi's plea to transfer IRCTC scam trial

Supreme Court, SC

No need to postpone Kerala's SIR, process nearing completion: ECI tells SC

Surya Kant

Bar vital in upholding sanctity of Constitution, says CJI Surya Kant

Srinagar, clock tower, Srinagar clock tower

Srinagar witnesses coldest night of season at -3.9 degrees Celsius

Topics : Mamata Banerjee NRC Election Commission of India Indian constitution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon