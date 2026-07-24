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Home / India News / NTA terminates 47 officials amid major exam reform drive, more action ahead

NTA terminates 47 officials amid major exam reform drive, more action ahead

NTA terminates 47 officials amid major exam reform drive, more action ahead

CJP Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest, Protest

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters wave the national flag during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issue, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Auhona Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

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In a major move to strengthen examination reforms, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said it has terminated the services of 47 officials on Friday. It said legal and criminal proceedings would be initiated against some of them, and that more reformative actions are to follow.   The crackdown follows days of unrest and protests across the nation against the leak of the Neet-UG question paper ahead of the national competitive exams for admissions into a medical college. The exams were cancelled, and re-conducted, but more than 20 students died by suicide in the interim.   Over the past few days, major cities in India, particularly the national capital of New Delhi, have seen protests - which occasionally turned violent - by thousands of youngster whose primary demand has been the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A brutal crackdown by the Delhi Police further exacerbated matters, provoking a national outcry.   Following three days of protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi late Thursday night took to Instagram - supposedly the preferred social media for Gen Z, which has been at the forefront of the protests - to promise strict action against those beind the question paper leak. Additionally, he said, the government would introduce amendments to the current law to introduce stricter action against anyone tampering with the country's examination systems.  
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

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