OBC quota will not be diluted while giving Maratha reservation: CM Shinde

"The government's stand is quota of any community will not be diluted. While giving reservation to the Maratha community, the quota of other communities will remain unaffected," Shinde said

Maharashtra CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM Shinde

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) will not be touched while giving quota to the Maratha community, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday.
During the day, CM Shinde held a meeting with representatives of the OBC and Nomadic Tribes at Sahyadri Guest House. It was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as well as senior ministers and officials.
Representatives from these segments put forth their demand in the meeting.
"The government's stand is quota of any community will not be diluted. While giving reservation to the Maratha community, the quota of other communities will remain unaffected," Shinde said.
He added that the government stands firmly behind those from the Nomadic Tribes.
Shinde said officials have been directed to start 72 hostels for OBC students.

Fadnavis said implementation of schemes of Rs 4,000 crore is being done.
Pawar, who handles the Finance department in the Shinde government, said the NT community will be allocated a huge amount of funds in the budget.
Meanwhile, Sachin Rajurkar, general secretary of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, who took part in the meeting, said Fadnavis will go to Chandrapur to persuade Ravindra Tonge to call off his 19-day hunger strike.
Tonge, head of the students wing of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, is on hunger strike for various demands and has opposed the inclusion of the Maratha community in the OBC segment for reservation purposes.
Rajurkar claimed Tonge will call off his hunger strike on Saturday on the back of assurances from the state government, adding that a 'bandh' call given for Chandrapur has been withdrawn.
However, sources from Fadnavis' office just said he is likely to go to Chandrapur on Saturday.

Topics : OBC quota Maratha Maharashtra

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

