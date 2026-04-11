Odisha govt clears new policy to boost rural drinking water systems, access

The Odisha cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved an Operation and Maintenance (O&M) policy to strengthen rural drinking water supply, marking a significant shift in the state’s approach from infrastructure creation to long-term sustainability and service delivery.

The policy comes at a time when Odisha has been making strides under the Jal Jeevan Mission and various state initiatives in expanding functional household tap connections (FHTCs) in rural areas.

“The policy has been designed to operate within existing financial provisions, without imposing any additional recurring burden on the state exchequer. It aims to protect the substantial public investment already made in rural drinking water infrastructure while ensuring that the goal of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ is not only achieved but sustained over time,” the state’s Chief Secretary Anu Garg said.

Over the past few years, the state has developed extensive infrastructure for piped drinking water, including single-village water supply schemes, solar-based systems, and mega piped water supply projects, significantly improving access.

Why is infrastructure alone not enough for rural water supply?

Officials, however, pointed out that infrastructure alone is insufficient without ensuring consistent functionality, efficiency, and financial sustainability. To overcome these challenges, the new O&M policy will set out a framework for uninterrupted water supply, adherence to drinking water quality standards, and systematic maintenance of assets.

How does the policy define roles in rural water management?

A key feature of the policy is the clear delineation of roles and responsibilities among implementing agencies, including the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) wing, district administrations, gram panchayats, and village water and sanitation committees. This is aimed at strengthening decentralised governance and pushing community ownership of water supply systems, a critical factor in ensuring their long-term viability.

What financial and technology measures are included in the policy?

As part of the policy, the state government also aims to introduce structured user charge mechanisms and mandate the creation of dedicated O&M funds at the village level to ensure financial sustainability. It will also enforce regular water quality testing and incorporate technology-driven monitoring systems such as SCADA and Internet of Things (IoT)-based platforms, supported by a command-and-control centre for real-time oversight.

Besides, the framework includes safeguards such as maintenance schedules, asset management systems, time-bound grievance redressal, and disaster preparedness measures to ensure continuity of services even in adverse conditions.

What progress has Odisha made in rural water infrastructure?

Over the past few years, the state has completed building 27 mega piped water supply projects, while critical trunk infrastructure, including water treatment plants and intake systems, has also been established across 82 projects.

Apart from this, 3,046 single-village water supply projects and 2,702 solar-based water supply systems have been completed. As a result, the number of villages with functional household tap connections has risen from 6,032 to over 21,000 villages now. To supplement piped water supply, the government has also installed 28,741 tubewells across rural areas.

The government has also been strict against tardiness: penalties amounting to nearly Rs 1,120 crore have been imposed on executing agencies for unsatisfactory progress in both mega and small piped water supply projects, with FIRs lodged in cases of serious irregularities.