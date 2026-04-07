Odisha appoints 14 vice chancellors after 10-month delay in process

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday appointed 14 vice chancellors (VCs) across major state-run universities, bringing an end to a prolonged selection process that began nearly ten months ago amid concerns over administrative paralysis and faculty shortages in higher education institutions in the state.

The newly appointed VCs include Prof Chandi Prasad Nanda for Utkal University, Prof Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra for Ravenshaw University and Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy for Fakir Mohan University.

Appointments were also made in several other institutions. Prof Sanjaya Kumar Patro has been appointed VC at Dharanidhar University, Prof Byomakesh Tripathy at Gangadhar Meher University, Prof Asima Sahu at Khallikote Unitary University, Prof Pawan Kumar Agrawal at Maa Manikeshwari University, Prof Sibaram Tripathy at Madhusudan Law University and Prof Mahendra Kumar Mohanty at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University.

Similarly, Prof Bibhuti Bhusan Malik has been selected as VC for Rajendra University, Prof Jyotsna K B Rout for Rama Devi Women’s University, Prof Prabhat Kumar Mohapatra for Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Prof Hrushikesh Senapati for Vikram Dev University and Prof Satyanarayan Acharya for Odia University.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities, has extended his best wishes to the new appointees, expressing confidence in their role in shaping the future of higher education in the state.

What led to the delay in VC appointments?

The appointments followed the enactment of the Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024, which received the governor’s assent on April 12 last year. Subsequently, the Higher Education department had invited applications on June 3, 2025 to fill VC posts in the public universities that were functioning without regular heads.

Sources said around 350 applications were received and scrutiny began shortly thereafter, though the process took significantly longer than the initially indicated two to three months. The state government had faced a backlash following the delay in appointment of VCs, as universities continued to function without full-time leadership.

How did the absence of VCs affect universities?

Under the revised framework, separate three-member selection committees comprising eminent educationists were constituted for each university to shortlist candidates, with final appointments requiring approval from the Chancellor. While some universities were being managed by in-charge vice chancellors – mostly by senior most professors, others had incumbents serving on temporary extensions, limiting decision-making powers, particularly in recruitment and financial matters.

The delay had become a matter of concern amid a deepening staffing crisis in state universities, where over 2,100 faculty posts and nearly 2,500 non-teaching positions remain vacant. Officials said the appointment of full-time vice chancellors is expected to accelerate recruitment and restore administrative stability.

What political reactions did the delay trigger?

The issue had also triggered political reactions, with the Opposition BJD submitting a memorandum to the governor, warning of agitation if appointments were not finalised within a stipulated timeframe. BJD MLA and former higher education minister Arun Sahoo had criticised the delay, alleging that the absence of regular VCs for an extended period had adversely impacted academic and administrative functioning, as in-charge heads lacked adequate authority.

With the appointments now complete, the focus is expected to shift towards addressing structural challenges in Odisha’s higher education sector, particularly faculty shortages and delayed recruitments, areas where the newly appointed vice chancellors are expected to play a crucial role.