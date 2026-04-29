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Home / India News / Odisha proposes up to seven-year jail term for hate speech offences

Odisha proposes up to seven-year jail term for hate speech offences

Odisha plans a new law to curb hate speech and hate crimes, with provisions for up to seven years' imprisonment despite the Supreme Court saying existing laws are adequate

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Hemant Kumar Rout
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

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The Odisha State Law Commission has proposed that the state government introduce a new legislation — the Odisha Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Act, 2026 — even as the Supreme Court ruled that existing criminal laws are adequate to handle hate speech and declined to issue additional directions.
 
The proposed Act seeks to criminalise hate speech, organised hate campaigns, and targeted incitement in both physical and digital spaces in the state. If enacted, Odisha would be the third state after Karnataka and Telangana to move towards a dedicated law aimed specifically at hate speech and hate crimes.
 
While the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, introduced by the Karnataka government, has been reserved by the Governor for the President's assent, a similar Bill in Telangana has been sent to a select committee for detailed examination after deliberation in the Assembly.
 
 

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Topics : Odisha hate speech Supreme Court Karnataka

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

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