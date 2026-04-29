People are voting fearlessly in West Bengal this time, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said voters are casting their vote in West Bengal this time in a "fearless atmosphere", which was unimaginable in the past six or seven decades.

He also asserted that the assembly poll results on May 4 will further strengthen the resolve of a developed India.

Voting is underway in 142 constituencies of West Bengal in the second and final phase of polling.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway here, Modi said today marks an important day in the festival of democracy.

"Voting for the second phase is underway in Bengal, and reports indicate a massive turnout, with people stepping out in large numbers just like in the first phase. Images of long queues at polling stations are flooding social media, reflecting the enthusiasm of the people to exercise their democratic right," he said.

"What we are witnessing in Bengal today is unprecedented which was difficult to imagine in the past six to seven decades, a fearless environment where people are voting without fear," he said.

The prime minister said this is a powerful symbol of the country's Constitution and the strengthening of democracy.

"I express my gratitude to the great people of Bengal for being so aware of their rights and participating in large numbers," he said.

With several hours of voting still left, the prime minister urged the people of Bengal to continue participating in this democratic festival with the same enthusiasm.

Modi said in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP and NDA achieved a historic and decisive victory.

"Just yesterday, results of local body elections in Gujarat showed that the BJP secured victories in nearly 80 to 85 percent of municipalities and panchayats.

"The results on May 4 will further strengthen the resolve of a developed India and will infuse new energy into the pace of development of the country." The first phase of polling for 152 seats -- out of the 294-member West Bengal assembly -- was held on April 23.

The counting of votes for assembly polls in Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry, Assam and Tamil Nadu will take place on May 4.