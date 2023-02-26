JUST IN
Danish Crown Prince Frederik Andr Henrik Christian in India for 4-day visit
Business Standard

DRDO official arrested for passing info to Pak spy sent to 4-day remand

According to the police, the Balasore police applied for remand of five days in Balasore court for further investigation of the incident. But the Court granted permission to remand him for four days

ANI 

Representative Image

The DRDO officer arrested over allegations of sharing secret defence information with a Pakistani woman spy has been remanded to police custody for four days on Saturday, Balasore SP Sagarika Natha said.

The arrested officer DRDO has been identified as Balaram Dey.

According to the police, the Balasore police applied for remand of five days in Balasore court for further investigation of the incident. But the Court granted permission to remand him for four days.

Talking about the investigation, SP Natha said, "More information is likely to be obtained after questioning the officers on remand. The Balasore police are making all efforts to collect the details of the financial transactions and assets of the arrested an Integrated Test Range (ITR) officer Balaram Dey".

Previously, on Friday the DRDO official was arrested by the Odisha Police over allegations of sharing secret defence information with a Pakistani woman spy for around one year.

"The Police were tracking the activities of officer for the last one month and he was arrested on Friday," said SP Balasore.

More details to follow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 12:24 IST

