close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top headlines: 11 train collisions in 5 yrs; Surjewala's 9 questions for PM

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Odisha train crash

Odisha train crash

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Railways recorded 11 train collisions since 2017-18: Railway safety data
The Indian Railways have had 11 collisions in five years since 2017-18, though collisions account for only a fraction of total train accidents. Derailments, level crossing accidents, fires and other miscellaneous incidents account for around 20 times the number of incidents as collisions; according to an analysis of railway safety data. Read more...


Odisha train accident: Cong leader Surjewala poses set of 9 questions to PM
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on a visit to the site of the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, on Saturday, posing a set of nine questions to him. The Congress leader tweeted, "Initial News Reports suggest that Balasore, Odisha Train Crash happened owing to the failure of the signalling system. But the Railway Minister and Rail Ministry were immune to the critical warning on the failure of the Signalling System that had been given." Read more...

Biden signs debt ceiling bill, pulling US back from unprecedented default
With just two days to spare, President Joe Biden signed legislation on Saturday that lifts the nation's debt ceiling, averting an unprecedented default on the federal government's debt. The White House announced the signing, done in private at the White House, in an emailed statement in which Biden thanked congressional leaders for their partnership. Read more...

Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

US President Joe Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia-Ukraine war anniversary

China's crackdown on data access adds to list of missing statistics

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

RaGa has deep tech knowledge: Entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Pench Tiger Reserve starts dairy project in buffer zone of forest areas

Railways recorded 11 train collisions since 2017-18: Railway safety data

Odisha train accident: 100 bodies to be kept at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar

Odisha train accident: Cong leader Surjewala poses set of 9 questions to PM


Less than 1 in 3 startups manage to raise follow-on funding: Study
Less than one in three startups that attract seed funding manage to raise follow-on funding in the form of a 'Series A' round, a study by Venture Intelligence shows. Out of the over 2,500 startups that had raised seed funding between 2015 and 2022, only 29 per cent (i.e., 734 companies) managed to raise a Series A round (typically the first round of institutional Venture Capital funding), the study titled 'Series A Landscape Report' found. Read more...


Shadows on sweet spot: Manufacturing grew the least among sectors in FY23
India's economic growth numbers for the January-March quarter and for the full fiscal year 2022-23 have come as pleasant surprises, being better than almost all forecasts (including this writer's). Notably, at its meeting last December, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee (MPC) had expected growth in the January-March quarter to come in at 4.2 per cent. Instead, it has turned out to be almost an order of magnitude higher, at 6.1 per cent. Read more...


Topics : Narendra Modi Odisha Indian Railways

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon