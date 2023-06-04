Top headlines: 11 train collisions in 5 yrs; Surjewala's 9 questions for PM

Railways recorded 11 train collisions since 2017-18: Railway safety data
The Indian Railways have had 11 collisions in five years since 2017-18, though collisions account for only a fraction of total train accidents. Derailments, level crossing accidents, fires and other miscellaneous incidents account for around 20 times the number of incidents as collisions; according to an analysis of railway safety data. Read more...
Odisha train accident: Cong leader Surjewala poses set of 9 questions to PM
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on a visit to the site of the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, on Saturday, posing a set of nine questions to him. The Congress leader tweeted, "Initial News Reports suggest that Balasore, Odisha Train Crash happened owing to the failure of the signalling system. But the Railway Minister and Rail Ministry were immune to the critical warning on the failure of the Signalling System that had been given." Read more...
Biden signs debt ceiling bill, pulling US back from unprecedented default
With just two days to spare, President Joe Biden signed legislation on Saturday that lifts the nation's debt ceiling, averting an unprecedented default on the federal government's debt. The White House announced the signing, done in private at the White House, in an emailed statement in which Biden thanked congressional leaders for their partnership. Read more...
Odisha train accident: 100 bodies to be kept at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar
Less than 1 in 3 startups manage to raise follow-on funding: Study
Less than one in three startups that attract seed funding manage to raise follow-on funding in the form of a 'Series A' round, a study by Venture Intelligence shows. Out of the over 2,500 startups that had raised seed funding between 2015 and 2022, only 29 per cent (i.e., 734 companies) managed to raise a Series A round (typically the first round of institutional Venture Capital funding), the study titled 'Series A Landscape Report' found. Read more...
Shadows on sweet spot: Manufacturing grew the least among sectors in FY23
India's economic growth numbers for the January-March quarter and for the full fiscal year 2022-23 have come as pleasant surprises, being better than almost all forecasts (including this writer's). Notably, at its meeting last December, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee (MPC) had expected growth in the January-March quarter to come in at 4.2 per cent. Instead, it has turned out to be almost an order of magnitude higher, at 6.1 per cent. Read more...