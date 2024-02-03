Sensex (    %)
                        
ONDC launches ticketing services for passengers traveling on Chennai Metro

Chennai Metro Rail has become the first metro service to be available on the ONDC Network

The overall ticketing experience on the ONDC network was enabled by CMRL partnering with 'Yaary', the first seller-side technology partner, the release said | Photo: DMRC twitter

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) an initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has launched ticketing services for passengers travelling on the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd in the city.
Chennai Metro Rail has become the first metro service to be available on the ONDC Network.
Following the launch of the service in Chennai, ONDC in a statement here said, the Kochi Metro, Kanpur Metro, Pune Metro, and other metro rail services are poised to join the network.
Passengers travelling on the Chennai Metro Rail can purchase 'single' or 'return' journey tickets through the applications -- 'Rapido', 'Namma Yatri', 'redBus' which are currently available on the ONDC network.
The overall ticketing experience on the ONDC network was enabled by CMRL partnering with 'Yaary', the first seller-side technology partner, the release said.
"At ONDC, we believe in embracing innovation. As Chennai Metro joins the Open Network, it is not just a milestone but rather a bold stride towards revolutionising mass transit. From multimodal integration to a seamless blend of ancillary services, ONDC is all set to redefine mobility," ONDC MD and CEO, T Koshy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chennai train passengers Travel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

